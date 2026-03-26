Just weeks ago, there was skepticism regarding New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor’s availability to start the season. The All-Star underwent surgery for a fractured left hamate bone in February, and it was not a guarantee that he would be ready in time.

“Our training staff is really good. They've been doing everything possible,” Lindor told reporters. “… You have all of them working as hard as they can, and they're getting me right day in and day out. I trust the process.”

Weeks later, Lindor will be present as New York begins the regular season against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday. The 32-year-old has cemented his status as a fan favorite in Queens, but this season could see him reaffirm his defensive prowess while also making his strongest case yet that he should be the team’s captain, even if owner Steve Cohen does not foresee the franchise ever bestowing such an honor under his watch.

Francisco Lindor’s defense will shine

During the early portion of his tenure with the Mets, Lindor faced criticism due to his offensive production. In many ways, his defensive brilliance was overshadowed by the team’s need for him to be a key bat at the plate.

Since his first year in New York in 2021, the Caguas native has quieted any lingering doubts about his ability to produce in a big market, but has not necessarily gained any further attention or notoriety for his glove.

Lindor has not won a Gold Glove since he was with the Cleveland Guardians in 2019. According to Baseball Savant, he ranked in the 90th percentile in range last season. As long as he remains healthy, there is no reason he cannot compete with other shortstops such as St. Louis Cardinals youngster Masyn Winn for a Gold Glove.

Francisco Lindor will make the Mets’ leadership stance more intriguing

Cohen bluntly said that the team will not have a captain.

Article Continues Below

“It’s just my own views on how I want a locker room to be,” Cohen told Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. “My view is every year, the team’s different, and let the team kind of figure it out in the locker room rather than having a designation. Having a captain in baseball doesn’t happen often. It’s actually unusual. Whatever previous ownership did, that was their way of doing things. I look at things differently.”

But manager Carlos Mendoza’s explanation as to why this has not happened offered more reason to wonder if Cohen or the organization’s mind could be swayed in the future.

“There’s a reason why we haven’t named one,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. “The way I see it — the way we see it — is we have a bunch of guys there that are part of that leadership group. We lost a few guys that were a part of that group, and then we gained some guys that have done that. When you’re talking about a Major League locker room, you need to have not only one guy, but a few guys. That’s what makes teams great.”

It is unlikely that Cohen will ultimately change his mind, but Lindor cementing his status as a leader on a team that does not resemble the 2025 Mets would present an interesting truth.

Regardless of how many high-character players a team boasts, franchises have historically benefited from having a constant throughout roster changes and front office overhauls.

Former Mets captain David Wright was a critical part of both the 2006 and 2015 postseason runs, and had become an integral part of the organization’s survival in between the two distinctly different groups.

Lindor might never become the Mets captain, but his impact this season could go a long way towards validating his place as a franchise staple that can be depended upon, regardless of how many resets he witnesses.