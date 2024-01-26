In a high-energy matchup between SEC giants LSU women's basketball and South Carolina, the exit of Angel Reese in the final minutes marked a turning point in the game, as pointed out by fellow teammate Flau'jae Johnson. The No. 1 Gamecocks were trailing for the majority of the game until Reese, the 2023 Final Four Most Outstanding Player, fouled out with just over 4 minutes remaining. The foul turned the tide, allowing South Carolina to clinch a 76-70 victory over the Tigers.

Reese's absence was keenly felt by LSU, who struggled particularly in the fourth quarter. The Gamecocks outpaced the Tigers with a 24-13 run and dominated the rebounds, collecting 12 to LSU's 4. Johnson highlighted the loss of Reese's experience as a critical blow to the team. 

“Experience – that was a big hit for us,” Johnson said, via Alexa Philippou of ESPN. “We had four minutes left – that's too much time to not have Angel Reese on the floor.”

South Carolina's dominance was on full display, as they have now won 10 straight games when falling behind by double digits. The win over LSU is their 28th consecutive road win, coupled with a record 37th regular-season conference win. Coach Dawn Staley's team displayed their ability to capitalize on opportunities, especially in the final quarter.

Despite the loss, LSU showed tenacity. They led the game against the nation's top team for a significant duration and were ahead by as many as 11 points. Coach Kim Mulkey commented on the narrow margin of the defeat and the implications it held.

“Losing to South Carolina the way we did sent a message that we're not going away,” she said. 

Reese's performance, until her exit, was also noteworthy, contributing 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal in 29 minutes.

“When you lose Angel, you lose a big part of what they do,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said. 

