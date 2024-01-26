The South Carolina coach was quick with a comeback after being booed by LSU fans.

Top-ranked South Carolina women's basketball closed the game on an 11-3 run to pull out a 76-70 win over no. 9 LSU women's basketball and remain undefeated on the season.

With ESPN College Gameday in attendance, the LSU crowd relentlessly booed the South Carolina women's basketball coach.

But Staley had a fantastic comeback, per The Sporting News:

“Reporter: ‘(The crowd wasn't) very friendly to you.' Dawn Staley: ‘Actually they were. They were calling me boo.'”

After trailing for nearly 33 minutes of the game, South Carolina won their 10th straight contest where they trailed by double digits.

The win marked South Carolina women's basketball's 28th-straight road victory, the longest road winning streak in SEC history and tied for the sixth-longest ever in Division I, as well as their 37th-straight regular season conference win.

LSU star Angel Reese dealt with foul trouble. She picked up her fourth foul early in the third quarter, forcing her to exiti the game for a few minutes before returning at the 5:58 mark and later fouling out with 4:02 to go and the Tigers up two.

Reese's absence allowed South Carolina women's basketball to close the game on the aforementioned run. The All-American finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal in 29 minutes.

It's not just on the road where Staley's team is thriving. Last week, just a few hours after receiving praise from Vice President Kamala Harris for an impressive season, the Gamecocks triumphed with an impressive 98-36 victory over Kentucky. The 62-point margin win marked their 50th consecutive victory at home.

Up next for South Carolina: hosting Vanderbilt on Sunday.