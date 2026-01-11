LSU women's basketball senior guard Flau’jae Johnson has embraced the weight of leadership as the Tigers navigate the remaining months of SEC play, acknowledging that her role extends well beyond scoring as the only remaining player from the program’s 2022–23 national championship team.

“Leadership is all intentional,” Johnson said, as reported by Meghan L. Hall of USA TODAY Sports. “I just go to my mentors, my leaders and my coaches and my players, my teammates. We had a real conversation: ‘How can I be a better leader? How can I lead y’all better?’”

Johnson said authenticity has been central to her approach.

“I feel like it’s easy to follow somebody when you know that they’re genuine,” she said. “I’ve just been working on being a better leader and a better learner, too.”

The Tigers’ leadership dynamic came into sharper focus after LSU opened SEC play with back-to-back losses to then-No. 11 Kentucky and then-No. 12 Vanderbilt. LSU coach Kim Mulkey criticized the team for not being “tough enough,” while Johnson acknowledged her energy impacts the group.

“When your energy is high, it’s contagious. When your energy is low, it’s contagious,” Johnson said. “I had to look myself in the mirror and (say), ‘OK, when my energy is low, it does affect the team. It’s not just about me.’”

LSU responded Thursday with an 80-59 win over Georgia, a performance Mulkey described as the best example yet of the leadership she expects. Johnson finished with a game-high 25 points, scoring 15 in the fourth quarter as the Tigers pulled away with a decisive run. She also became the ninth player in program history to surpass 1,800 career points.

Johnson said she addressed her teammates before tipoff, emphasizing belief and cohesion.

“I just felt like today, I really led,” she said. “I put the team first, and I really led. I showed them that I believe in them, and in return, they gave me that energy back.”

LSU hosts No. 2 Texas on Sunday as conference play continues.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this article.