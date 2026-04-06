Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has become the talk of the town in Memphis. But he is no Elvis Presley.

James ruffled some feathers in Memphis after he made negative comments about playing in the city, especially on a “random a** Thursday.” He suggested that the Memphis Grizzlies should move to Nashville.

He later clarified that he was not dissing the people or the culture, but he was just being honest about his experiences in Memphis as a player.

“I’m not talking about the city, like the people in Memphis. I don’t like staying at the Hyatt Centric. What’s wrong with that?” asked James, as quoted in a report from The Athletic's Law Murray.

As expected, James' comments hit a nerve with the fans of the Grizzlies, including a kid, who did not hold back on the four-time MVP, as shown in the video posted by Courtside Buzz.

“This unc cannot be talking, bruh. Maybe he was good in his prime, but can we get this unc into retirement now? We need to get him out of here,” said the fan.

Others also blasted the 41-year-old forward, saying he should “mind his own business” and “keep his mouth shut” and calling him “a straight hater.”

As James pointed out, he is not the first player to say that they hate playing in Memphis. Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, and Boston Celtics guard Derrick White, among others, have also said the same thing.

James also stated that he does not like playing in Cleveland, his hometown, and Milwaukee as well.

The Lakers lost to the Dallas Mavericks, 134-128, at American Airlines Center on Sunday. James had 30 points, nine rebounds, and 15 assists.