Darryn Peterson delivered a breakout performance in his NCAA tournament debut on Friday night, leading the Kansas Jayhawks basketball team to a 68-60 win vs. California Baptist. The freshman sensation dropped 28 points on 11-of-24 from the floor, including four 3-pointers, reinforcing his status as the potential No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft. Peterson overcame a slow 0-for-6 start before erupting for 15 first-half points and carrying that momentum through the second half. His scoring proved critical as Kansas held off a late surge after building a 26-point lead in the second half. The performance drew immediate national attention, demonstrating his ability to produce under pressure on college basketball’s biggest stage.

SportsCenter Next took to X, formerly Twitter, to share the following post after the Jayhawks’ first-round win.

Darryn Peterson doing Darryn Peterson things in his NCAA tournament debut 🔥 Hooper🍿 pic.twitter.com/Ki8FNUtoA9 — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) March 21, 2026

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Peterson’s shot-making versatility stood out throughout the game, as he created offense at all three levels against a disciplined California Baptist defense. He connected on pull-up jumpers, step-back 3-pointers, and finishes in traffic, showcasing the type of offensive toolkit NBA scouts covet in a lead perimeter scorer. His resilience also factored heavily into the evaluation, as he continued to hunt shots despite his early struggles and ultimately dictated the pace of the game.

The Jayhawks entered as a No. 4 seed and appeared in control early, but California Baptist mounted a late push behind Dominique Daniels Jr., who entered ranked fifth in the nation in scoring and finished with 25 points. Peterson’s earlier scoring cushion proved decisive in preserving the win.

The outing carries broader implications for Kansas moving forward, as Peterson once again showed he can be the team’s primary offensive engine against tournament-level competition. He delivered in the biggest moments, responding after Daniels cut the deficit to 66-60. The No. 4 seeded Jayhawks will face the No. 5 seed St. John's Red Storm on Sunday with a chance to advance to the Sweet 16.