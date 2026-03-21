The No. 1 seeded Florida Gators basketball team had one of the most lopsided wins in NCAA tournament history on Friday night, routing Prairie View A&M 114-55 in a first-round matchup in Tampa. The 59-point win by the Gators stands as the second-largest in men’s tournament history, reinforcing the timely significance of the performance. ESPN took to X, formerly Twitter, to share the historic result shortly after the game, as the Gators’ dominant title defense immediately became a national storyline.

Florida's win over Prairie View A&M was the second-largest margin of victory in men's NCAA tournament history 😳 pic.twitter.com/cGQkPpM2g1 — ESPN (@espn) March 21, 2026

The victory came in a near-home environment for Florida, playing in Tampa roughly two hours from campus, and showcased the gap between the No. 1 seed and the SWAC champion Panthers. Florida built a commanding 60-21 halftime lead and never let up, finishing with seven players in double figures in a balanced offensive display.

The 59-point margin trails only Loyola Chicago’s 69-point win over Tennessee Tech in 1963, placing this result firmly in the NCAA record books. While 1-vs-16 matchups often produce blowouts, few reach this level of historical significance, which is why ESPN’s post quickly amplified the result across the national landscape.

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Florida’s starters set the tone early, while its bench maintained the intensity, turning the game into a complete, wire-to-wire dominant performance.

Beyond the record context, the performance underscores Florida’s status as the defending national champion and a serious contender to make another deep run. The Gators’ depth, efficiency, and defensive pressure overwhelmed Prairie View A&M from the opening tip.

Florida advances to the second round, where it will face No. 9 seed Iowa on Sunday with momentum after one of the most dominant tournament openers ever recorded.