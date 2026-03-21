Absent from in-ring action for several months now, former WWE tag team champion Angelo Dawkins recently took to social media and shared some wonderful news. In a heartfelt social media post, Dawkins announced the arrival of his third child.

Dawkins and his wife, Grace Russo, are expecting their third child together. The couple announced the news via social media on Friday, Mar. 20, 2026, that the baby is due in September. “We are officially outnumbered [monkey covering eyes emoji] Baby #3 due September [yellow heart emoji], wrote Russo.

The post's comment section featured congratulations from numerous wrestling personalities, including Apollo Crews, Bobby Lashley, TJ Wilson, Isaiah Kassidy, Tonga Loa, Kelani Jordan, Omos, Jade Cargill, Nattie Neidhart, Bianca Belair, Nia Jax, Elijah, and Brodie Lee Jr.

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The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) last competed on the main roster at the Oct. 10 episode of SmackDown in Perth, Australia, where they lost to The Wyatt Sicks in a WWE Tag Team title match. Dawkins last wrestled on a Jan. 31 NXT house show in Birmingham, Alabama. While not appearing on television, a recent update from Fightful Select reported the tag-team being discussed during creative meetings.

Bianca Belair addresses Angelo Dawkins' WWE tag partner Montez Ford's weight gain

Angelo Dawkins' tag partner Montez Ford during his last match in Jan. 2026. looked bigger than usual. Shortly after the match, the video went viral on social media with people calling out the weight gain.

Soon, Ford's wife, Bianca Belair, addressed the situation. “Sorry for the (weight)… lol wait. I been feeding him good so I thought I would feed yall too,” Belair wrote, joking about his weight gain. “Happy Valentine’s Day -The Crawfords.”