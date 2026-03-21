Travis Steele didn't hold back on the Miami (OH) Redhawks' journey in the 2026 NCAA Tournament despite their loss to the Tennessee Volunteers in the first round on Friday evening.

Miami enjoyed a season for the ages, going undefeated in the regular season. They went perfect in conference play, securing the MAC regular-season title. The Redhawks eventually earned an At-Large bid to the NCAA Tournament, taking down SMU to advance from the First Four to the Round of 64.

However, their tournament run came to an end after losing 78-56 to the Volunteers. Steele reflected on the season after the loss, being grateful for the experience while noting the improvements he wants to make for next season.

“Our team’s had a heck of a journey…we’re everything that’s right about college athletics,” Steele said postgame, via reporter Adam Zagoria.

“My goal is to get this thing to the 2nd weekend of the NCAA Tournament. Fell short of that this year, but we'll be back.”

How Travis Steele, Miami (OH) performed against Tennessee

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Travis Steele is certainly proud of the efforts his Miami (OH) Redhawks squad accomplished this season. Despite the loss to Tennessee, it doesn't take away everything they accomplished together.

Only one player scored in double-digits for Miami (OH) in the loss. Peter Suder led the team in scoring with 27 points, two rebounds and two assists. He shot 7-of-12 from the field, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 9-of-10 from the free-throw line. Brant Byers came next with nine points and six rebounds, while Eian Elmer provided four points and five rebounds.

Miami (OH) ends the season with a 32-2 overall record, having gone 18-0 in MAC Play. They earned the At-Large bid to the NCAA Tournament, their first since 2007.

Steele and the Redhawks will regroup for next season. Setting new records as one of the greatest squads in MAC history, they will hope to maintain that success for the 2026-27 campaign.