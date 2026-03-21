The salt air of Tampa usually carries the scent of championship ambition. As the 2026 NFL free agency period unfolds, though, it feels more like a calculated reconstruction than a victory lap. Buccaneers GM Jason Licht has always been a gambler who knows when to hold his cards. That said, the deck looks fundamentally different now without the legendary Mike Evans stretching the field. There is an undeniable tension here and a sense that the franchise is pivoting toward a more pragmatic identity.

Fans are left wondering if these new faces can truly replace the soul of a team that has defined the NFC South for half a decade. The moves made in the opening weeks of the new league year are a manifesto for a season that will either validate the current regime or signal the need for a total overhaul.

Ghosts of 2025

2025 began with champagne dreams and ended with a sobering 8-9 reality. The Buccaneers teased the faithful with a scorching 6-2 start. They looked every bit like the four-time defending division champions they were. Suddeny, theyed watch the wheels fall off in spectacular fashion. Seven losses in their final eight games saw Tampa Bay surrender the NFC South crown to the Carolina Panthers and miss the postseason for the first time since 2019.

Defensive breakdowns became the norm rather than the exception. Sure, Baker Mayfield showed flashes of his trademark moxie. However, the lack of a consistent run game and a porous secondary ultimately doomed the campaign. It left the front office with no choice but to terminate several assistant coaches and enter this spring with a mandate for tangible, immediate improvement.

Choppy free agency waters

The initial wave of the 2026 free agency period has been a whirlwind of bittersweet departures and intriguing arrivals. The loss of Evans to the 49ers and Jamel Dean to the Steelers felt like body blows to the team’s identity. These left massive voids in both the locker room and the starting lineup. However, Licht didn’t sit idle. He quickly pivoted to address the roster’s most glaring deficiencies with a series of targeted, veteran-heavy signings.

By prioritizing the front seven and the backfield, the Bucs have signaled a shift toward a more balanced, physical style of play. This is intended to take the pressure off Mayfield. The strategy has been clear. The Bucs have bought high-floor veterans who can provide stability and leadership. That's even if they lack the superstar “wow” factor of the names that walked out the door. It is a blue-collar approach to a high-stakes problem. The success of this plan will hinge entirely on how quickly these new pieces can gel under the new coaching staff.

The offensive catalyst

Kenneth Gainwell

Grade: A-

The marquee addition on the offensive side of the ball is undoubtedly Kenneth Gainwell. The runnin gback arrives from Pittsburgh on a two-year deal with a reputation as a Swiss Army knife. Gainwell is coming off a career-best 2025 season where he essentially served as the Steelers' MVP. He racked up over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and led their roster in receptions. His ability to catch the ball out of the backfield is exactly what this offense lacked during last year's collapse. Gainwell provides a perfect “lightning” to Bucky Irving’s “thunder.”

For Tampa Bay, Gainwell’s versatility is a godsend. That earns this signing a solid A- grade. He is a schematic chess piece that allows the Buccaneers to get creative with personnel groupings and force linebackers into nightmare coverage situations. If Gainwell can replicate his production from a year ago, he might just be the most important weapon in Mayfield’s updated arsenal.

Strengthening the spine

LB Alex Anzalone

Grade: B+

On the defensive side, the Buccaneers earned a B+ for the savvy acquisition of linebacker Alex Anzalone. This move provides much-needed insurance and leadership in the middle of the park. With Lavonte David’s future still hovering in uncertainty, bringing in a proven signal-caller like Anzalone ensures that the heart of the defense won't skip a beat. Anzalone brings a veteran savvy and a high football IQ. That should help eliminate the communication lapses that plagued the unit throughout 2025.

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DL A'Shawn Robinson

Grade: B

Complementing him upfront is defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson. He is another veteran addition that earns a B for its sheer practicality. Robinson is a mountain of a man who excels at eating double teams and stuffing the run. This will allow the likes of Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey to operate with more freedom. These aren't flashy, highlight-reel signings. Instead, they are the kind of “meat and potatoes” moves that winning teams make to solidify their foundation before the draft.

Rounding out the roster

QB Jake Browning

Grade: B-

The Buccaneers also made several lower-profile moves to bolster their depth, including the signing of quarterback Jake Browning to a one-year deal. This earns a B- for providing a reliable contingency plan behind Mayfield. Browning has shown he can win games in this league. Having that security blanket is vital for a team with playoff aspirations.

S Miles Killebrew

Grade: B+

On special teams, the addition of Miles Killebrew is a sneaky-good move that deserves a B+ for its immediate impact on the third phase of the game. Killebrew is a specialist in every sense of the word. His presence should help a unit that was occasionally inconsistent last season.

EDGE Al-Quadin Muhammad

Grade: C+

Finally, the veteran edge presence of Al-Quadin Muhammad on a one-year flier earns a C+. Sure, he may not be the double-digit sack artist the fans crave. Still, he provides necessary rotation for the pass rush.

Collectively, these moves show a front office that is focused on the “how” of winning football games. This means special teams, depth, and situational football. That's even as they transition into a post-Evans era.