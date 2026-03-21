Skyy Clark had an unlucky incident occur to him during the UCLA Bruins' matchup against the UCF Knights on Friday night.

Going through his senior campaign, Clark has played a big role in helping the Bruins get to the NCAA Tournament. That mission was successful as he became effective as scorer and consistent shooter.

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However, that often means he will get himself into physical moments, intentionally or unintentionally. The latter was certainly the case when he collided with a UCF defender. The Knights player elbowed Clark, who ended up losing one of his teeth during the play. Fortunately for the senior guard, one of his teammates recovered the loose tooth on the hardwood.