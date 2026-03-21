Fletcher Loyer accomplished an incredible program feat with his 3-point shooting in the Purdue Boilermakers' win over Queens in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament on Friday night.

Loyer is going through his senior campaign with the Boilermakers. He has been reliable as a shooter from deep, often making over 40% of his 3-point shots in the last three seasons of his collegiate career.

In 25 minutes of action, Loyer made his presence active from beyond the arc. He finished with a stat line of 14 points, two rebounds, one assist, and one steal. He shot 5-of-9 from the field, including 4-of-8 from beyond the arc.

This allowed him to reach the milestone of making 100 3-pointers in a season. As a result, he became the fourth player in Purdue history to accomplish the feat.

💯 3️⃣ Fletcher the 4th player in school history with 100 trifectas in a season. pic.twitter.com/eWiFiJVVfI — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 21, 2026

How Fletcher Loyer, Purdue played against Queens

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Fletcher Loyer played a firm role in helping Purdue dominate Queens in the first round, helping the Boilermakers coast to the 104-71 blowout win.

Perimeter shooting and rebounding made the difference in this matchup. The Boilermakers dominated both categories by making 14 3-pointers and securing 41 rebounds. It wasn't the same for the Royals as they only made seven triples and grabbed 19 rebounds.

Four players scored in double-digits for Purdue in the win, including Loyer. Braden Smith delivered a dominant performance with 26 points, eight assists and three rebounds. He shot 10-of-15 overall, including 2-of-6 from downtown, and 2-of-2 from the charity stripe. Trey Kaufman-Renn came next with 25 points and nine rebounds, CJ Cox had 11 points and four rebounds, while Oscar Cluff and Omer Meyer provided nine points each.

Purdue improved to a 28-8 overall record on the season, having gone 13-7 in its Big Ten matchups. They finished at fourth place in the conference standings, automatically qualifying for March Madness after beating Michigan in the conference championship game.

The Boilermakers will look forward to their next matchup in the second round of March Madness. They take on the winner between Miami and Missouri as the game will occur on March 22.