The Florida basketball team is looking to win back-to-back national championships in March Madness. Florida has a monster big man in 7-foot-9 center Oliver Rioux. Rioux got some minutes in the team's blowout victory over Prairie View A&M in the Round of 64.

7’9 Oliver Rioux checking into the game for the Gators 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ejDmihTisx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 21, 2026

Rioux checked into the game with less than two minutes left in the contest. The game was well-in-hand by that point for Florida. The Gators are the defending national champions, and a no. 1 seed in this year's March Madness.

The center made his presence known by throwing down a thunderous slam dunk. That dunk caused the Florida bench to explode with joy.

7’9 Oliver Rioux gets the offensive rebound and THROWS IT DOWN with authority 😤 pic.twitter.com/Dc7uxaMLU1 https://t.co/gtu3fGpNJE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 21, 2026

Florida defeated Prairie View, 114-55.

Rioux became the tallest person to ever appear in a NCAA tournament game, per The Athletic. Florida basketball fans were screaming for him to enter the game with about nine minutes left.

Article Continues Below

“It feels amazing,” Rioux said.

Rioux is from Canada. He has already set some other NCAA records this college basketball season.

“Earlier this season, he became the tallest player to play in a college basketball game (Nov. 6 against North Florida), the tallest player to score in a game (Nov. 21 against Merrimack) and the tallest player to make a field goal in a game (a dunk against St. Francis on Dec. 17). Over his 10 appearances before Friday, he scored 5 points and grabbed four boards over 14 minutes,” The Athletic reported.

The center redshirted during the 2024-25 season, which saw Florida win the NCAA tournament. Florida fans hope the big man is able to produce solid minutes for the team during this tournament.

Florida advanced to the Round of 32, to play on Sunday. They will face no. 9 seed Iowa.