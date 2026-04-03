Illinois is preparing to take on UConn in the Final Four in Indianapolis on Saturday. In the process, Illinois is looking to capture its first national championship in program history.

So with that in mind, all has to go well, and there is no room for error. However, a video surfaced showing Illinois players being taken away on a golf cart after their first practice. It then crashed into the wall, per Jim Mattson of ESPN Peoria 101.1.

llinois' golf cart crashed into the wall after the team's first Final Four practice 😭 (Via @hoijim) pic.twitter.com/JhJl1UeZEC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 3, 2026

For those who believe in superstition, perhaps this is a sign? A sign that maybe the Illini's improbable run to the Final Four will come to an abrupt end on Saturday.

They're hoping not. After all, the NCAA tournament brings out more surprises than virtually any other big-time sporting event.

This marks the first time since 2005 that the Illini have been in the Final Four. A team that featured the likes of Deron Williams, Dee Brown, and Luther Head. In 2005, they lost to North Carolina in the national title game.

Before that, they reached the Final Four in 1989, led by Nick Anderson, Kenny Battle, Marcus Liberty, and Kendall Gill. Ultimately, the Illini lost to Big Ten rival and eventual national champion Michigan in the national semifinal.

Ironically, both teams are in this year's Final Four.

Meanwhile, UConn is looking to win its third NCAA title in three years. They won it in 2023 and 2024.

Immediately following the Illini Huskies game, Michigan will square off against fellow No. 1 seed Arizona.

The national championship game is scheduled for Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.