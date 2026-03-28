There are members of the Los Angeles Dodgers who have now received three World Series rings since 2021, but regardless of how much winning they have done, they should take special satisfaction in gazing at their newest bling. This cherished piece of jewelry commemorates one of the most thrilling championship victories in MLB history.

Before earning a 5-4 win versus the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, the Boys in Blue were presented with their 2025 World Series rings in front of a joyous and appreciative home crowd in Chavez Ravine. During Game 7 of an instantly-legendary Fall Classic, it appeared that the Toronto Blue Jays would be the ones hosting a celebration ceremony in March of 2026. LA trailed most of the night and was just two outs away from being dethroned as champs, but then chaos ensued.

Miguel Rojas tied the score with a 387-foot home run and extended the game once more when he threw out the would-be winning run at home plate in the bottom of the ninth inning. Andy Pages then decided to don the hero cape himself, as he made a heart-stopping catch over Kike Hernandez to send the Dodgers into extra innings. Will Smith broke the 4-4 tie with his own clutch blast and World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto capped off one of the best postseason pitching runs of the century.

The Dodgers World Series championship ring https://t.co/b8um0shXWG — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 28, 2026

Considering the tension that permeated Rogers Centre during this sports classic, there was probably a great amount of pressure on The Champions Collective to properly honor this remarkable feat. The new 14K yellow gold rings are certainly eye-catching.

The striking design features 17 custom-cut blue sapphires, which represent the number of postseason games the team played en route to winning its third championship in six years, per MLB.com's Courtney Hollmon. The rings also pack a memento from the hard-earned Game 7 win — dirt from the field of play is encased in a glass window. They spared little expense and effort when formally recognizing this outstanding achievement.

Although the Dodgers entered the 2025 season and World Series as favorites, nothing was given to them. They clung to their crown for dear life last year, and they are bracing themselves for another arduous challenge in 2026. If LA becomes the first squad to three-peat since 2000, fans will expect something truly special for the next ring ceremony.