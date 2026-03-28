Toward the tail-end of a 2025-26 regular season, during which Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton surrendered due to recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, he revealed he's also dealing with shingles. Only four days removed from the Pacers' historic 16-game losing streak ending, Indiana came up short when LA Clippers All-Star Kawhi Leonard drained a game-winning shot to close out a 114-113 win.

Haliburton discussed dealing with shingles, per NBA on Prime's Nightcap.

“I had this crazy headache. I didn't know what was going on. It just never went away. So, I was supposed to meet the team in D.C. I flew right to Indy because I needed to go see a doctor,” Haliburton said. “We had all these appointments scheduled for CTs and I thought I had these crazy migranes. He look at me for five minutes and he's like oh my God, you have shingles. He's like, this is going to suck.

“I had a huge rash on my face for like two-to-three weeks. Then, that went away. Now, it's just been itching and stuff. And you can see I'm kind of like missing part of my eyebrow now. So, it's been no fun.”

"It has been so awful." Tyrese Haliburton recounts how tough it was to recover from shingles. pic.twitter.com/BZa1hEaUXS — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) March 28, 2026

Haliburton's shingles diagnosis was reported back in February as he was instructed to stay away from the Pacers for two-to-three weeks.

Tyrese Haliburton dealing with shingles amid Achilles rehab

Head coach Rick Carlisle confirmed Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton was dealing with shingles. Carlisle wasn't concern, stating Haliburton was in high spirits, and expected to be OK in the long term, he said, per IndyStar's Dustin Dopirak.

“It’s a very painful thing. He will likely make a full recovery. “He was meeting us in D.C. and had some odd symptoms,” Carlisle said. “It’s a unique case, a unique situation… but he’s always in a good mood, so he’ll get through it.”

The Pacers will host the Heat on Sunday.