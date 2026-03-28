After four phenomenal years, Flau'jae Johnson's incredible college basketball career came to an end in the most gut-wrenching way. The LSU women's basketball star guard watched everything fall apart right in front of her when Duke's Ashlon Jackson sent the Blue Devils to the March Madness Elite Eight at the buzzer.

Johnson was in visible disbelief when Jackson's shot rolled around the rim and into the net, a feeling that lingered with her into the locker room. The 22-year-old admitted she was “shocked” by the result, but still “proud” of her team, according to ESPN's Kendra Andrews.

“This was a special group,” Johnson said, via Andrews. “I'm so thankful I got to play with each and every one of them… I feel like I just let everybody down.”

Johnson, who was a freshman during LSU's 2023 National Championship team, ends her college basketball career averaging 14.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in four years with the Tigers. Johnson was a two-time All-American and two-time first-team All-SEC guard during her junior and senior seasons.

The projected 2026 WNBA Draft lottery pick struggled in her final game with LSU, scoring 13 points on just 5-for-16 from the floor while collecting four fouls.

Flau'jae Johnson's LSU career ends on a buzzer-beater

As unfortunate as it was for Johnson, Duke's game-winner against LSU is one of the greatest highlights of the 2026 women's college basketball March Madness tournament.

The buzzer-beater was not only a three-pointer over Johnson, but it came from a player who was just 1-for-7 from deep in the game before that shot. Duke trailed by one point with 2.6 seconds remaining before Jackson nailed the contested jumper at the horn.

DUKE BUZZER-BEATER VS. LSU TO ADVANCE TO THE ELITE EIGHT 🚨 WHAT AN ENDING 😱 pic.twitter.com/gvqYaJ8gIe — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 28, 2026

Since its national title run, LSU has yet to advance past the Elite Eight. The Tigers made it to the regional final in 2024 and 2025, then were eliminated in the Sweet Sixteen in 2026.