Following the St. John's loss to Duke in the NCAA men's basketball tournament Friday, St. John's coach Rick Pitino was frustrated. He was not happy with the NCAA media protocols after the game, which made the Red Storm wait a long time to take the podium and speak to the press.

“You should let the losing team go first, and then let the winning team have as long as you want. Just a suggestion. You just left us hanging out there for over a half hour,” Pitino said, per The Field of 68.

Rick Pitino: not a fan of the NCAA postgame media protocols 😳 "You should let the losing team go first, and then let the winning team have as long as you want. Just a suggestion. You just left us hanging out there for over a half hour"pic.twitter.com/jyz9wb0ET1 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 28, 2026

St. John's bowed to Duke, 80-75. The Red Storm nearly pulled off the upset, but Duke was able to overcome a 10-point second half deficit.

“Our guys played with great heart. They made some defensive mistakes down the stretch, but that’s a credit to [Duke],” Pitino said, per the New York Post. “We had our moments in the game. We fought hard all season. We’re all very disappointed we don’t have a chance to win a national championship, but that’s a credit to Duke.”

Pitino has now taken his fourth college basketball program to a Sweet 16. He has accomplished that feat with Providence, Kentucky, Louisville and now St. John's.

St. John's was not able to overcome mistakes to defeat Duke

The Red Storm missed some defensive assignments in the second half, which led to some strong Duke offense. Duke made 10 of their final 13 shots from the field.

“You can’t have mistakes like that at this time of the year, and it cost us,” St. John's forward Dillon Mitchell said. “It cost us the game. It cost us our season.”

Duke got a lift in the second half from guard Caleb Foster. Foster had been out hurt after getting surgery on his foot. He returned on Friday, to score 11 second half points for the Blue Devils.

“They gave us everything tonight,” Duke coach Jon Scheyer said about his players. “They were incredibly ready.”

Duke advances to play St. John's foe UConn in the Elite Eight. That game is set for Sunday.