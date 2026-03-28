The St. John’s Red Storm basketball team’s memorable season ended in dramatic fashion Friday night, as star senior Zuby Ejiofor struggled to hold back tears following the team’s Sweet 16 loss. The emotional moment came after an 80–75 defeat to the Duke Blue Devils in the NCAA Tournament.

Ejiofor, a senior forward for the Queens-based Red Storm, reflected on his journey after the loss at Capital One Arena. Duke erased a double-digit deficit with a dominant second half, and late free throws sealed the outcome. St. John’s missed a potential game-tying three-pointer in the closing seconds, bringing a memorable season to an end.

The Red Storm finished 30–7, marking a significant step forward under head coach Rick Pitino. Ejiofor played a central role in that rise. After transferring from Kansas, he developed into a reliable two-way presence and an interior anchor throughout the team’s 2026 NCAA tournament run.

The Field of 68 shared the emotional postgame moment on X, formerly Twitter, capturing the big man addressing fans as he reflected on his time with the Johnnies as his college career came to a close.

“My character is the thing I pride myself on the most. To all of Johnnies nation, I appreciate you guys. For the past 3 years, just embracing me as a player…”

Zuby Ejiofor gets emotional recapping his time at St. John's: "My character is the thing I pride myself on the most. To all of Johnnies nation, I appreciate you guys. For the past 3 years, just embracing me as a player…" 🥹 pic.twitter.com/5VJ7jxamD0 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 28, 2026

Ejiofor’s message reflected both gratitude and heartbreak. He credited the fan base while acknowledging how much St. John’s basketball shaped him. Teammates and coaches stood nearby as he processed the moment, which quickly spread across social media.

Despite falling short of the Elite Eight, St. John’s reemergence as a national contender—and the star's emotional farewell—stand as defining marks of a memorable NCAA tournament run.