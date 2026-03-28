The Iowa State basketball team was upset in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament Friday, to Tennessee. The no. 2 seed Cyclones lost the game, 76-62. Iowa State star Joshua Jefferson, who went down to injury earlier in March Madness, spoke about the disappointing result.

“It's just hard,” Jefferson said, per KCCI News. “When you work so hard to get to a certain point, and then something like last weekend happens, it just it's really unfortunate.”

An emotional Joshua Jefferson shared his thoughts after Iowa State's Sweet 16 loss to Tennessee. Jefferson was unable to play in Iowa State's final two games after suffering an ankle sprain in the first round. pic.twitter.com/VnoCHMsud9 — KCCI News (@KCCINews) March 28, 2026

Without Jefferson, Iowa State struggled to find offense against the Volunteers. Iowa State shot just 39 percent from the floor. Tennessee also demolished Iowa State on the glass, out rebounding the Cyclones 42-18.

“We were just fighting for every rebound, and we were kind of just exhaling when we got it,” Iowa State forward Milan Momcilovic said, per ESPN.

Iowa State also struggled at the free throw line, which has happened all season. The Cyclones missed 10 free throws, and shot just 60 percent in that area for the game.

Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger made no excuses about the Jefferson injury following his team's loss.

“Just a really tough circumstance to deal with,” Otzelberger said. “We did everything in our power to get him out there, ready to play, and it just wasn't enough. He's a fierce competitor.”

Tennessee is now in the Elite Eight for the third consecutive season, under head coach Rick Barnes. The Volunteers are now moving on to face no. 1 seed Michigan in the Elite Eight.

“We have some unfinished business,” Tennessee forward Felix Okpara said.

Okpara grabbed 10 rebounds for Tennessee in Friday's Sweet 16 game. Volunteers head coach Barnes was pleased to see his bigs control the glass.

“Last year, we had no post presence at all,” Barnes said. “We knew at some point in time that we're going to have to get it again. I can't say enough about Felix's improvement, his development.”

Tennessee plays Michigan Sunday, for a spot in the Final Four.