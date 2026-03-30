The Golden State Warriors were dealt a crushing blow this past week when it was revealed that Moses Moody would miss the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury. Moody was in the midst of a career season and one of the few bright spots for the Warriors fans this year.

Following the injury, fans took to social media with message of support for the Warriors guard, and on Sunday, Moses Moody penned a quick message of his own by thanking everyone for the well-wishes he’s received.

“I appreciate all of the love,” Moody wrote. “Every challenge I’ve been through in life, I’m glad I went through. I’m sure I’ll feel the same about this.”

Moody initially suffered the injury during the Warriors’ win against the Dallas Mavericks last Monday. It was a non-contact injury that occurred when Moody attempted a dunk on a fast break. He was forced to exit the game, and a couple of days later, it was announced that he had undergone successful surgery his knee. He had finished that game with 23 points, three rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes.

The No. 14 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Moody was having a breakout season. He had appeared in 60 games, including 49 starts, the most amount of starts he’s had in his career. He was averaging a career-best 12.1 points, the first time he’d ever put up double digits in scoring.

His splits were 44 percent shooting from the field, 40.1 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 77 percent shooting from the free-throw line. His three-point percentage is a career-high. He was also averaging 3,3 rebounds and 1.6 assists.