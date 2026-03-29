As San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch wants to improve the team after a disappointing exit last season in the NFL Playoffs, it starts with the treatment of the players. With the 49ers preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft, the team has made some changes to the training room.

When the NFLPA report card came out as San Francisco received a “C-,” Lynch said at the annual meetings that the team looked into it and made some key moves like “investing $9 milion in hydro areas to accommodate players' requests.”

“Why NFLPA report cards are valuable,” Ari Meirov wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “49ers GM John Lynch says they dug deeper into the NFLPA report card, in which the team’s training room got a C- grade. The team found that players wanted more 1-on-1 attention, so the team is hiring three more physical therapists and investing $9M in hydro areas to accommodate players’ requests.”

John Lynch speaks more about how the 49ers took the report card grade

With the 49ers' training staff changed in the approach with the players, the team took that critical rating in the report card and used it to improve its ways. Lynch spoke more about how player health is “of the utmost importance.”

“When you have a year like we did, you're always looking, you're never staying the same,” Lynch said, via ESPN. “You're getting better, or you're getting worse. And sometimes those years just happen, but then the report card thing, we think we have really good people, but again, you can't just say,

“Well, we have good people,” Lynch continued. “Obviously, the players in that report, a lot of it goes with the facilities…I think the modern-day athlete wants more one-on-one attention. And so that's something throughout the surveys, when we dug deeper, I think it was not enough personnel. Now we were well-staffed, but we weren't at the top of the league. Now we'll be up there.”

San Francisco looks to improve after finishing 12-5, second in the NFC West, though they were eliminated in the divisional round by Super Bowl champions Seattle Seahawks.