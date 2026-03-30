A sense of dread is likely spreading throughout the SEC as Steve Sarkisian begins to shape the 2026 roster. The head coach of the Texas football team is projecting a level of confidence that should concern opponents, especially following a Texas Pro Day focused on helping his athletes achieve their professional goals.

“It's obviously something we take a lot of pride in,” Sarkisian remarked about the process of guiding players to the NFL.

He also emphasized that every recruit arrives in Austin with the “dream of playing in the NFL” and a desire to “play for the Shield.”

By enabling these athletes to showcase their character and skills on the field, the program demonstrates its ability to turn collegiate success into professional reality.

This internal optimism is supported by a roster that Sarkisian believes is the most complete he has had during his tenure, and according to a report from Pete Nakos for On3, the head coach is observing a transformation in both the quality and depth of the team's lineup.

NEW: Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian tells @Clowfb this team has a "different" feel heading into the 2026 season🤘 "I would say probably for the first time I feel like we have the top-level talent across the board position by position on both sides of the ball. But, yet, we… pic.twitter.com/LTNJnx6Jyz — On3 (@On3) March 30, 2026

“For the first time, I feel like we have top-level talent position by position on both sides of the ball,” Sarkisian stated. He went on to clarify that the team's strength isn't just at the top but also includes significant depth throughout the roster.

To enhance this structure, Texas has made a significant off-field addition by hiring former Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops as a special assistant.

Stoops, the winningest coach in Wildcats history, joins the staff to provide veteran insight into defensive planning.

Chris Low of On3 was the first to report this hire, which brings over a decade of SEC head coaching experience into the Longhorns' meeting rooms.

As Texas aims to maximize the potential of Arch Manning and return to the College Football Playoff, the collaboration between Stoops and Sarkisian creates a formidable organizational framework for the 2026 season.