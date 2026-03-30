Caitlin Clark thinks Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic is the best player in the world. And Jokic thinks he knows why she said that.

Clark, who was on NBC's broadcast panel before the Nuggets beat the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night, was quite effusive in her praise of Jokic.

“I think everybody knew he was going to do everything he could to get back,” Clark said of Jokic, who missed 16 games earlier in the season due to a hyperextended knee. “I mean, there's not many people that average a triple-double. You're lucky to get maybe a couple of those in a season; he's done it all year long and back-to-back years. It's pretty incredible, and honestly, he's probably my favorite player to watch and the best player in the world.”

"H'es probably my favorite player to watch and I think he's the best player in the world" – Caitlin Clark on Nikola Jokic pic.twitter.com/ExcZ3NG70D — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) March 29, 2026

After being told of Clark's comments, Jokic responded as you might think a ‘Joker' would.

“We have the same agent. That’s why she said it,” Jokic said before chuckling.

Nikola Jokić on Caitlin Clark calling him the best player in the world 🃏😂 “We have the same agent. That’s why she said that." pic.twitter.com/OfSCGXktOW — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) March 30, 2026

While it might not be why Clark said it, Jokic is being truthful about their agents. Jokic, who is also represented by Serbian native Miško Ražnatović, is a client of Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management. And Clark, the WNBA's most popular player, is also a client of Excel Sports Management, albeit with agent Erin Kane.

After Clark made her comments about Jokic, he nearly put together another triple-double; he had 25 points, 15 rebounds, and 8 assists in the 23-point win. It marked the first time in five games that he hadn't recorded a triple-double after averaging 25 points, 17 rebounds, and 16 assists over the previous four games.

The Nuggets are set to play in Utah against the Jazz on Wednesday.