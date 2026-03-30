On Monday evening, the Detroit Pistons will hit the road to take on the reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder. Jalen Duren is on the injury report for this one, currently listed as doubtful due to right knee injury management. Here's everything we know about Duren's injury and his playing status vs the Thunder.

Jalen Duren's playing status vs the Thunder

Given his designation as doubtful on the injury report, it seems unlikely that Jalen Duren will be in uniform for the Pistons when they hit the road for a matchup of the number one seeds in each conference on Monday evening.

The Pistons' injury report is quite crowded for this game, as Cade Cunningham will remain out of the lineup with a collapsed lung. Meanwhile, Tobias Harris is listed as doubtful due to left hip injury management, while Duncan Robinson is also doubtful due to right hip injury management.

Ausar Thompson is questionable with right ankle injury management, while Isaiah Stewart will remain out with a left calf strain.

The Thunder have yet to release their injury report on the second night of a back to back, having defeated the New York Knicks in comfortable fashion on Sunday.

Overall, it seems that the Pistons might be more or less punting this game against the reigning champs, hoping that some of their role players are able to catch fire and make things competitive, but not necessarily banking on a win. The Pistons have all but locked up the number one seed in the Eastern Conference at this point, so priority number one is staying healthy, especially against a Thunder team against whom many players seem to get injured.

In any case, tipoff between Detroit and Oklahoma City is set for 9:30 pm ET.