March Madness is just what the name entails: chaos in the third month of the year. Whether it's a comeback victory, a crazy buzzer-beater shot, or a major upset, college basketball always steps up in the month of March and gives fans a show. Austin Peay was early to the party this year, and their sequence at the end of their game against North Florida showed that they're ready for the chaos.

With 1.2 seconds remaining in the game, Austin Peay got a stop and immediately called a timeout. The only problem with that is they didn't have any timeouts left, and North Florida was able to take a one-point lead with a technical free throw.

Austin Peay still had enough time to make something happen, and that's what they did. Ja'Corey Robinson inbounded the ball and threw a half-court heave, and the ball was tipped in by Anton Brookshire, giving Austin Peay the 77-76 win.

The full sequence at the end of this game was CRAZY 🤯 Austin Peay called a timeout when they had none, North Florida hit a technical FT, and then the half-court heave for the win: pic.twitter.com/kZeXGOMJGB — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 20, 2026

It was a great comeback win for Austin Peay, as they outscored North Florida 48-33 in the second half after being outscored 43-29 in the first half.

It was a big game for Rashaud Marshall, as he finished with 27 points and 14 rebounds, and did everything to keep his team in it. Collin Parker finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, and Zyree Collins finished with 14 points and seven steals.

Austin Peay is now 20-6 overall and 14-1 in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

They probably don't want every one of their games to end in that kind of fashion, but at least they know they have the willpower to win them.