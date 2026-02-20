Nearly two decades have passed since his playing career, but Memphis coach Penny Hardaway still finds losing difficult to bear.

The Tigers were trampled by South Florida, 87-66, at Yuengling Center on Thursday, as Hardaway continues to search for answers in what has been a challenging campaign.

Memphis absorbed its third straight loss, falling to 12-14, including 7-6 in the AAC. The 54-year-old Hardaway did not hide his emotion after their latest setback.

“I wanted that game, bro. You know what I'm saying?” said Hardaway in a video posted by The Commercial Appeal's Jason Munz. “I just wanted the game.”

I asked Penny Hardaway about the emotions he showed tonight during the game. Here's his very real response.

Hardaway's lengthy pause told it all.

The four-time NBA All-Star is a legend in Memphis. He has always been a valued member of the community. Many rejoiced when he decided to coach his alma mater. That is why it must be really painful for him to see them having a spiraling season.

Hardaway, however, maintained that he has not given up, as Memphis looks to make a late surge.

“I'm just gonna keep grinding with my guys and believing in them. That's what I'm gonna do. It's tough. We've never been here before, but it's not impossible,” added Hardaway, who helped carry the Orlando Magic to the 1995 NBA Finals.

Curtis Givens III had 12 points, five rebounds, and five assists against South Florida. Julius Thedford added 13 points and five rebounds, while Aaron Bradshaw tallied 12 points and four rebounds.

Memphis only shot 33% from the field and was badly outrebounded, 52-39. The Tigers went down by as much as 23 points.

They will face UAB on Sunday.