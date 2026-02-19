Illinois basketball represents one of four top 10 teams from the Big Ten. Fans and analysts are already high on the Illini and No. 1 Michigan Wolverines. The offensive firepower both teams possess have created visions of a Michigan-Illinois conference title game.

But there's a fatal flaw the No. 10 ranked Illini and head coach Brad Underwood must address.

Illinois has become restrengthened through the return of Andrej Stojakovic — who helped blow out USC. His return helps address past flaws in perimeter shooting.

So perimeter efficiency isn't the flaw here. But what is as we break down the Illini?

Slow tempo could speed up early Big Ten tournament exit

Illinois isn't the type of team that will wear teams down in transition.

They rank 340th overall in adjusted tempo. The Illini's slow tempo could come back and haunt them.

Teams especially inside the United Center come March 10 will attempt to speed up the Illini. All to make Illinois uncomfortable and throw the Illini off their offensive game.

Athletic teams like Michigan have the potential to outrun and gas the Illini. Purdue and Nebraska can crank up the tempo if they cross paths with Illinois inside the United Center.

Underwood prefers a control-the-clock scenario that looks like the basketball version of running the football and earning short gains. He relies on half-court efficiency to beat teams to a pulp.

How Illinois can avoid early Big Ten tourney exit

Illinois has a prime chance to shake up the national rankings between now and after the Big Ten tournament. Plus have the opportunity to land a higher seed.

Will this mean earning a No. 1 spot once the brackets are unveiled March 15?

Illinois will need to win out to land a top seed in any regional . And that's where the defense enters the picture.

The Illini fields a defense that's cracked the top 30 nationally. They rank fifth in scoring defense with allowing only 68.1 points per game. Underwood gets his guys dominating the glass too — tallying 41.1 rebounds a night. Only Michigan has collected more boards at 41.5 RPG. The Illini's length also creates swats — with Illinois producing 4.9 blocks per game to place third among conference teams.

Illinois' defensive prowess allows Underwood to play his half-court game. They then turn to efficient long range shooting and punishing teams down low from there.

The return of Stojakovic (Stanford and Cal transfer, son of NBA legend Peja) adds scoring versatility. Fellow guards Kylan Boswell and Keaton Wagler add to the scoring input — dropping 13.9 and 18.1 PPG, respectively. Bigs David Mirkovic and Tomislav Ivisic represent two more scoring options, but are built more to wear down teams inside.

Again, Illinois must avoid playing fast and force teams to keep up with its half-court tempo.