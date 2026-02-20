Kentucky basketball has looked shaky for much of the 2025-26 season, and it all came to a head for the Wildcats on Tuesday night in an 86-78 home loss to Georgia. Kentucky's NCAA Tournament hopes aren't in danger just yet, but Mark Pope's seat is getting hot as this Wildcats season continues to spiral toward mediocrity.

The staunchest defenders of Pope will blame injuries for Kentucky's struggles. Star guard Jaland Lowe has missed most of the season with shoulder problems and now isn't coming back, while prized Arizona State transfer Jayden Quaintance is still dealing with lingering effects from a torn ACL that ended his 2024-25 season early.

Quaintance returned to the court in late December, but he played in just four games on the bench before experiencing swelling in that injured knee. He has not played for the Wildcats since Jan. 7, and based on Pope's latest update, it doesn't sound like he will be back any time soon.

“He is not ready right now. He’s not ready and, and we’re not gonna roll him out there till he’s 100%. He’s gotta be 100% ready,” Pope said. “…We haven’t incorporated him back into practice. And so that’s complicated. I don’t know how optimistic I am about that. Like I said, he’s making great progress, but with a guy as explosive as he is, he’s got to be 100% ready. And so we’re working slowly but positively.”

Quaintance didn't light up the stat sheet when he was on the floor for Kentucky this season, averaging just five points and five rebounds per game in 16.5 minutes a night. However, when healthy, he is one of the best defenders in the country as an elite rim protector who can also switch out and hold his own on the perimeter.

Quaintance's NBA Draft status is something to watch as this goes on. Coming into the season, the sophomore was regarded as a potential lottery pick due to his athleticism and defensive versatility, but this injury is concerning especially if it's lingering for this long. NBA teams will be all over his medicals this offseason, or this setback could be enough to encourage him to come back to Lexington for another season in 2026-27.