The LSU women's basketball team suffered a heartbreaking 79-72 loss to South Carolina on Saturday, but to Tigers star Flau'jae Johnson's mother, the story isn't that simple. Kia Brooks took to Instagram Live to set the record straight on what she took away from the Valentine's Day matchup.

“We have never beat South Carolina, cool,” Brooks started. “But what is going on today, Flau'jae is beating South Carolina in real life. No disrespect to them girls, no disrespect to Dawn [Staley], [but] we beating them in real life.”

Johnson finished the contest with a solid 21 points and eight rebounds despite missing two clutch free throws in the final minute of the loss to South Carolina women's basketball. In the Instagram Live video, Brooks explained why she believes her daughter comes out on top despite the outcomes of the last 18 SEC showdowns, which have all gone in the Gamecocks' favor.

“The whole goal is to go to the WNBA and get you a bag, right? Get you a bag and provide for your family, right?” Brooks continued. “Flau'jae has already done that. She's already done that. Flau'jae don't even have to go to the league. She is set for life. Her momma set her up for life.”

WILD: The mother of college basketball player Flau’jae reacts to her daughter’s loss to Dawn Staley and South Carolina, saying that Flau’jae is “beating South Carolina in real life.” She also states that her daughter was the best player on the court despite the loss and believes… pic.twitter.com/afOTshLcoQ — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) February 19, 2026

Article Continues Below

After discussing Johnson's off-court accomplishments, which include a successful rap career among other ventures, Brooks returned to talking about her daughter's on-court talents.

“But let's go back, we talking about basketball. Even in basketball, she is beating them on the floor. Y'all can go look at the stats. She beat every player on the floor [in] that game. Let's keep it real. No South Carolina player is going before Flau'jae in the draft,” Brooks added. “And that's no disrespect. So South Carolina didn't beat Flau'jae, South Carolina beat LSU.”

Brooks also went on to talk about Johnson's likely draft lottery position in relation to the Gamecocks' players and her overall jersey sales surpassing others'. Whether she ends up living up to her early first-rounder WNBA Draft projection or chooses another path after the season ends, Johnson's mother has made it clear that the 22-year-old is set up for the spotlight either way.