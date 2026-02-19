With Kylan Boswell and Andrej Stojakovic both returning from injury absences in the last week, Brad Underwood finally has a fully healthy team. Illinois' guard depth was on full display in its dominant 101-65 win over USC.

Stojakovic was a game-time decision against USC after missing Illinois' previous two outings due to an ankle sprain. He played 17 minutes off the bench, during which he scored a team-high 22 points, missing just one shot the entire game.

After the game, Underwood kept it simple, saying he liked “everything” Stojakovic did in the win, according to Glenn Kinley of WCIA3.

Stojakovic was relentless in the paint all night, getting inside on nearly every touch. He was 6-for-7 from the floor, including 1-for-1 from deep, and 9-for-9 from the foul line.

Just a normal day with Andrej on your team. 📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/89JaSNiDiX — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 19, 2026

Illinois had been winning without him, but it is best when Stojakovic is on the floor. On a team full of three-point shooters, the 6-foot-7 junior is Underwood's best slashing threat and finisher in the paint.

While Stojakovic led the way, six other Illini reached double figures in the win. All five starters scored at least 10 points, and senior forward Ben Humrichous joined Stojakovic with a double-digit effort off the bench.

Illinois improved to 22-5 with the win over USC, which allowed it to begin another win streak after suffering back-to-back overtime losses to Michigan State and Wisconsin. The Illini improved to 13-3 in the Big Ten and remain second in the conference behind No. 1-ranked Michigan.

Illinois has two days of rest before returning to the court on Saturday. Underwood's team will remain in Los Angeles and take on UCLA in another prime-time matchup before returning home for a massive Feb. 27 matchup against Michigan.