LSU women's basketball looked like they were in trouble going into the fourth quarter of its game against Ole Miss. Throughout the night, they couldn't get many stops, and the offense wasn't flowing as it usually does. Luckily, at some point in the fourth, they remembered who they were and started to chip away.

In the end, they were able to walk down Ole Miss in historic fashion, making plays on both ends of the floor, and won 78-70.

“LSU women’s hoops erased a 13-point deficit in their comeback win at Ole Miss. The Tigers defense held the Rebels to 0-17 from the floor, tied for the most FG attempts without a make in a fourth quarter of a D-I game in the last five seasons, per CBB Analytics,” ESPN insights wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

LSU's defense was on a roll in the fourth, and the shots Ole Miss got earlier in the game were not available for them down the stretch when they needed them.

That was the LSU team that people know, and they came out when it mattered the most and shut down Ole Miss. There was one thing that head coach Kim Mulkey thinks helped her team have the advantage late in the game.

“Speed,” Mulkey said. “I thought we were getting a lot of transition baskets. It starts with MiLaysia [Fulwiley]. She's just so quick, and it makes everyone else play quicker.”

Fulwiley and Flau'jae Johnson were both key for LSU getting back in the game. They combined for 44 points, and they couldn't be stopped in the fourth quarter.

“I'm not taking anything away from LSU, but we ran out of gas,” head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “Seven points in the fourth (quarter), and it wasn't because we didn't take shots. We missed 17 shots. Around the basket.”