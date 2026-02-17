The Texas Tech basketball team is on a roll right now, with three straight wins. As a result, the Red Raiders are also moving up in NCAA tournament bracketology projections. Texas Tech is now a no. 3 seed in ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi's latest projection.

Texas Tech just got a huge win over Arizona, to help bolster their tournament resumé. The Red Raiders also have quality wins this season over Houston and Duke.

The Red Raiders got a massive lift from big man JT Toppin against Arizona. Toppin finished the game with 31 points and 13 rebounds. He is making a strong case that he should be Big 12 Player of the Year.

“We're not guessing. This isn't luck,” Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland said about his team after that game, per the Associated Press. “These dudes practice hard and put themselves in position every day. There's no shortcuts to this. It's a grind, and you've got to love it. These dudes love it.”

The Red Raiders are 19-6 overall, and 9-3 in the Big 12 this season. The squad is one of eight Big 12 teams included in Lunardi's latest projection, which was released on Tuesday.

Grant McCasland has it rolling at Texas Tech

McCasland came to Texas Tech after having great success at North Texas. This is McCasland's third season in Lubbock. He led Texas Tech to the Elite Eight during the 2024-25 season.

The Texas Tech basketball team has lost just three conference games this campaign. Those came to UCF, Houston and Kansas. Following the loss to Kansas, the Red Raiders have defeated West Virginia, Colorado and the Arizona Wildcats.

McCasland said his team is bought in and playing hard.

“I love the fight of this team,” McCasland said after beating Arizona, per the school. “JT (Toppin) and Christian (Anderson) weren't going to let us lose. JT Toppin was not going to be denied at the end of this game. You don't come into this building and win unless you're fighting and competitive. I love being part of this team.”

Texas Tech next plays at Arizona State on Tuesday night.