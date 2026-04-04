The Detroit Tigers placed veteran right-hander Justin Verlander on the 15-day injured list Saturday with left hip inflammation, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, who shared news of the development on his X, formerly Twitter, account Saturday afternoon.

Detroit Tigers great Justin Verlander, who was scheduled to make his first start Sunday night at Comerica Park since 2017, is now going on the 15-day IL with left hip inflammation. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) April 4, 2026

The move comes just one day before the three-time Cy Young Award winner was scheduled to start Sunday night at Comerica Park vs. the St. Louis Cardinals. It would have marked Verlander's first home appearance for Detroit since 2017.

The late change forces the Tigers to adjust their rotation and postpones a long-awaited home return nearly nine years in the making for both fans and the franchise icon.

The 43-year-old signed a one-year, $13 million deal with Detroit during the offseason, marking a full-circle return to the franchise where he established his Hall of Fame resume.

His 2026 debut came March 30 vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he allowed five runs over 3.2 innings. While the outing drew attention due to his return, the organization maintained confidence in his ability to contribute meaningfully across the season.

The timing of the injury alters Detroit’s immediate plans. The club has not yet announced a replacement starter for Sunday night’s matchup vs. St. Louis, leaving a short turnaround to adjust the rotation. What was positioned as a marquee homecoming now shifts into an early test of roster flexibility.

For now, the priority remains managing Verlander’s health. The designation is retroactive within standard IL rules, but no specific recovery timeline beyond the minimum stint has been disclosed. Detroit’s next steps will depend on both his response to treatment and the club’s short-term pitching performance.