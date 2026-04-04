The NBA launched an investigation into the Milwaukee Bucks after Giannis Antetokounmpo claimed he was healthy enough to play while the club had kept him sidelined with an apparent hyperextension and bone bruise in his left knee. On Saturday, new reports reveal what the franchise informed the league during its investigation.

Milwaukee claims that the 31-year-old forward turned down participating in three-on-three scrimmages with the team during his return protocol, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The Bucks did not share any more details in the report.

“The Bucks have told NBA investigators that Giannis Antetokounmpo declined the opportunity to play 3-on-3 scrimmages as part of return protocol from a mid-March knee injury, per ESPN sources,” said Charania. “Antetokounmpo told the league he is healthy enough to resume action.”

Milwaukee attempted to shut Antetokounmpo down for the remainder of the season due to the injury. But the 13-year veteran claimed he is healthy enough to play games. Due to the conflicting situation, the NBA launched an investigation to justify Antetokounmpo's status.

Based on Charania's latest reporting, it sounds like Antetokounmpo could be healthy enough to play. The Bucks informing the league that the 10-time All-Star denied participating in a return protocol three-on-three scrimmage suggests that is why Milwaukee hasn't cleared Antetokounmpo to return.

Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a hyperextension and a bone bruise in his left knee after landing awkwardly during the Bucks' 134-123 win over the Indiana Pacers on March 15. He has missed 10 straight games for Milwaukee since then.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks were heavily involved in the rumor mill leading up to the trade deadline. But nothing ever came to fruition. The two-time MVP has played in just 36 games this season. Antetokounmpo averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game in those contests while shooting 62.4% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the three-point line.