The Edmonton Oilers are playing some of their best hockey of the season at the perfect time, which is impressive considering the laundry list of injuries they've had to deal with over the last several weeks.

The Oil have won five games in a row — the first time that's happened in 2025-26 — and have jumped into first place in the Pacific Division with six games left in their regular-season.

They control their own destiny down the stretch, and look well-positioned to once again make some noise in the postseason.

“I think everybody just kind of ramped it up with it being close to playoff time and we’re still jostling for a spot and positioning as well,” said Connor McDavid, who is on a six-game point streak, per NHL.com's Derek Van Diest. “These games matter and we’re dug in.”

The captain continued: “It’s not just because we’re winning games, but you can tell the emotional engagement is there. Guys are just a little more engaged in the game.”

Somewhat surprisingly, the Oilers have not won a division title since 1987. And, not surprisingly, that doesn't matter to No. 97.

“We’re obviously just going to try and win hockey games and wherever we’re seeded, we’re seeded,” the superstar explained. “We want to make sure we’re playing good hockey coming down the stretch. That’s the main thing, and punch our ticket (to the playoffs) here eventually.”

Edmonton hasn't lost since Mar. 21, a five-game stretch that's seen them defeat the Utah Mammoth, Vegas Golden Knights, Anaheim Ducks, Seattle Kraken and Chicago Blackhawks.

They've given up just eight total goals in that span, while scoring 19. With every victory, they are looking more and more like the team that marched to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals in 2024 and 2025, and that's without the services of Leon Draisaitl.

With the Florida Panthers not standing in their way this time around, the franchise is desperate to bring Lord Stanley back to Alberta for the first time since 1990.

Up next is another critical tilt against the Golden Knights, who trail them by three points in a tight Pacific Division title race. Puck is set to drop from Rogers Place just past 10:00 p.m. ET.