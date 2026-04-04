The Denver Nuggets are set to host the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday afternoon. Tim Hardaway Jr. is among the Nuggets listed on the injury report, however. So, is Hardaway playing today vs. the Spurs?

The Nuggets are hoping to have Hardaway on the floor against the Spurs. Here's everything we know about Tim Hardaway Jr.'s injury status for today's game vs. the Spurs.

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s injury status vs. Spurs

Hardaway is currently listed as probable for the game due to left knee soreness, per the NBA injury report.

Saturday's game projects to be competitive. San Antonio is second in the Western Conference standings with a 59-18 record, while Denver is 49-28 and in fourth place in the West. Saturday's matchup could even represent a potential playoff preview.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray will lead the Nuggets, but the team would still benefit from having Hardaway on the floor. He is averaging 13.7 points per game on 45 percent field goal and 41 percent three-point shooting this season.

As for the question of if Tim Hardaway Jr. is playing today vs. the Spurs, the answer is most likely.

Nuggets injury report

The Nuggets have four players listed on the injury report for the game on Saturday afternoon.

Tim Hardaway Jr. (left knee soreness): Probable

Spencer Jones (right hamstring strain): Out

Zeke Nnaji (left hip sprain): Out

Peyton Watson (right hamstring strain): Out

Spurs injury report

The Spurs have two players listed on the injury report.