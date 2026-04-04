Cooper Flagg delivered a historic performance Friday night, and his Dallas Mavericks teammates quickly took notice on social media.

Flagg became the youngest player and only teenager in NBA history to score 50 or more points, finishing with 51 in Dallas’ 138-127 loss to the Orlando Magic. The rookie’s performance drew immediate reactions from teammates, including Naji Marshall and PJ Washington.

Marshall posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after the game.

“Season could be better but Coop ROY respectfully!!!”

He followed with another message praising the rookie’s impact.

“Might be best rookie ever”

Washington responded directly to Marshall’s post.

“No cap”

Cooper Flagg’s 51-point night leads Mavericks despite loss to Magic

Flagg’s stat line underscored the significance of the performance. The 19-year-old recorded 51 points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block while shooting 19-for-30 from the field, 6-for-9 from three-point range and 7-for-7 from the free-throw line across 34 minutes.

The outing continues a strong rookie campaign for Flagg, who is averaging 20.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He is shooting 47.2% from the field and 29.3% from beyond the arc across 65 games while logging 33.8 minutes per contest.

Despite the individual milestone, Dallas fell to 24-53 with the loss and has now dropped three consecutive games. The team continues to navigate a challenging season while leaning on Flagg as a central piece for its future.

The Mavericks will look to respond when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (50-27) on Easter Sunday at 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.