Rumors are heating up with the 2026 NFL Draft right around the corner, and the Kansas City Chiefs are the team Insiders are keeping tabs on. Speculation is growing that the franchise may trade up in the draft, as the club has met with more than one top edge rushing prospect.

During Friday's episode of “The Insiders,” Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network pointed out how the Chiefs have been looking at some of the draft's top defensive prospects. He explains how a potential move up in the draft could certainly be in the cards, especially if Kansas City were to deal away one of its star players for draft capital.

“What's interesting to me, that the Chiefs have visited with couple really good pass rushers who should go earlier than they pick,” said Rapoport. “Which means, at least, they are looking at the potential of moving up in the draft and taking an edge rusher who could be potentially elite.

“Remember, the last time [the Chiefs] moved a really good player for a first-round pick, and more was Tyreek Hill. The last time they did that, they completely re-tooled their defense. But this is what the Chiefs do. They have the opportunity to take these draft picks and say, ‘We're gonna make the entire team better while giving up one good player to do it.'”

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: The #Chiefs have a big Draft coming up as part of their important offseason. pic.twitter.com/89BUGKkzMR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 3, 2026

The Chiefs did have a top-30 visit with Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey, who is projected to be a top-five selection. Kansas City also met with Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. at the NFL Combine, whose projection ranges from early first-round to early second-round.

While Rapoport floats the idea that the Chiefs could be looking to trade a player away for a haul of draft picks, another possible scenario is the front office using its own draft capital to move up. Kansas City owns two picks in the first round, picks No. 9 and No. 29.

After ending the 2025-26 campaign with a 6-11 record, the Chiefs have a real chance at getting back to playoff contention for next season. A strong draft class and Patrick Mahomes bouncing back from the knee injury could do wonders for the organization.