Tom Seaver boasts one of the uniquely sensational careers in MLB history. Not only was the longtime right-hander an all-time great starting pitcher, but he also helped a fairly young and extremely embattled franchise enjoy possibly the most improbable World Series-winning campaign ever. No. 41 was an early and pivotal building block of the New York Mets, spawning generations of Orange and Blue supporters by simply being better than almost everyone else.

When one man can have such a profound and enduring impact, his legacy deserves special acknowledgment. Although Seaver has long been enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, his presence in Cooperstown is set to expand and include mementos from his unforgettable run on the mound.

The Hall revealed on Opening Day that it will officially open the new Tom Seaver collection during induction weekend this July. The display will include personal items that the now-deceased native of Fresno, California donated to the museum.

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This collection will feature his three National League Cy Young Awards, his 1967 NL Rookie of the Year Award, the baseball from his first big-league victory, the baseball from his 3,500th strikeout, a 1977 Mets home jersey and a knee pad he wore to protect himself from his classic “drop-and-drive” pitching delivery.

Tom Seaver, who passed away in 2020 from complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19, will forever own a prominent place in Mets lore. Fans can reflect on his colossal contributions to the franchise when they marvel at his statue outside of Citi Field. Soon, the entire baseball-loving world will have the opportunity to properly appreciate Tom Terrific's greatest accomplishments.