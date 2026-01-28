Marquette has struggled this year. They were 6-13 and just 1-7 in conference play, but they just took two of their last three games and are playing better. St. John's head coach Rick Pitino had previously said Marquette deserved more credit. In the 86-62 upset of Creighton, Nigel James and Chase Ross showed why they deserved some credit.

“That throw-up to Chase [Ross], it was like some LeBron-DWade stuff. I threw it right behind me. I didn't know if he was going to get it. He got it, so it surprised me,” James told Andy Katz of TNT after the contest regarding his highlight alley-oop to Ross.

NIGEL JAMES INCREDIBLE ALLEY-OOP TO CHASE ROSS 🤯@MarquetteMBB absolutely ROLLING 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ad3f3UHsAj — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) January 28, 2026

The duo had amazing games in the blowout of Creighton. James scored 21 points while adding five rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. Ross added another 13 points, with six boards, two dimes, and two steals. This was the breakout that Marquette had been looking for.

“The storm can't last forever. Just getting through that storm, we're going to prevail soon,” Ross told the media after the game, according to Ben Steele of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“I feel like last game we didn't do so well when we played them at their place,” Ross continued. “So the big emphasis was locking in, honing in on the details of what we have to do to take away what they like to do.”

With 14 losses on the year already, Marquette is likely on the outside looking in of the NCAA Tournament. Regardless, they can still get into the dance if they win the Big East tournament. The win over Creighton will go a long way towards giving the team the confidence they need to make a run.

The Bluejays return to the court on Saturday to visit Seton Hall.