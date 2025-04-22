The Maryland basketball team lost another player to the college basketball transfer portal on Tuesday as senior forward Julian Reese decided to enter his name. Reese is the brother of WNBA star Angel Reese. There is one catch with Reese's decision to enter the portal, however, as he is currently out of eligibility. He has played the last four seasons at Maryland, and unless there is a rule change, he will not have another year of eligibility left.

“NEWS: Maryland forward Julian Reese has entered the transfer portal, @LeagueRDY has learned,” Sam Kayser said in a post. “Reese has played the last four seasons for the Terrapins and is currently out of eligibility unless the rule is changed.”

Julian Reese has received significant playing time at Maryland since his freshman year. He appeared in 32 games as a freshman and averaged over 17 minutes per game, and he continued to take on a more significant role as his career went on.

This past year was a good one for Reese as he finished the season averaging 13.3 points per game, nine rebounds per game and 1.3 assists per game. He shot 55.5% from the floor. He started in 36 games for the Terrapins last season.

Now, Reese is in the college basketball transfer portal, and that has been a pretty common theme for the Maryland basketball program this offseason. The end of the Maryland basketball season was filled with drama as the team was dealing with a lot of rumors surrounding head coach Kevin Willard during its NCAA Tournament run. Willard was linked to the Villanova opening, and sure enough, he took the job shortly after the Terrapins were eliminated from the tournament.

Maryland lost its head coach, and the team has lost a lot of players to the transfer portal since. Julian Reese puts the total in the double-digits as he is the 10th Terrapin to enter his name. It will be interesting to see if anything happens that gives him another year of eligibility.