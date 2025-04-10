The Mayrland basketball program saw Kevin Willard leave for the Villanova job. Then, Texas A&M's Buzz Williams left College Station to come to Maryland, and a flurry of Terrapins entered the portal. One of them is Rodney Rice, who is highly sought-after in the portal. Now, Rice has revealed his finalists on his Instagram page, and one of them is the Auburn basketball team.

Here are Rice's finalists:

Auburn

Gonzaga

Maryland

Tennessee

USC

Villanova

So, Rice has Villanova — which is where Willard is coaching — and Maryland on his list. However, he has some new schools with Auburn, Gonzaga, Tennessee and USC, all of which are big programs.

Rice averaged 13.8 points with 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in his lone season at Maryland. He began his career at Virginia Tech before entering the portal, so it's not a surprise to see him enter again, especially with the coaching change.

For Auburn, the Tigers are fresh off a Final Four loss to No. 1 seed Florida, which ended up winning the title. On top of that, Bruce Pearl's program is losing Johni Broome to the NBA, and Chad Baker-Mazara teased his potential return for another year at Auburn.

As far as the other programs go, Gonzaga is always a top contender, and Tennessee made the Elite Eight for the second straight season.

Rice played high school basketball at DeMatha Catholic High School in Clinton, Maryland, so the appeal to stay home was enticing when he came to the Terrapins. Coming out of high school, Rice had offers from Marquette, Michigan, Louisville, LSU and UConn, among plenty of others, so he has always been a sought-after player.

Where he ends up remains to be seen, but the Auburn Tigers are one of the finalists, and a chance to play heavy minutes for a team fresh off a Final Four run could be intriguing to Rice.