Maryland basketball is making a long-term commitment to their coach Kevin Willard. Willard is set to become one of the top 10 highest paid college coaches due to a new deal with the school, per basketball reporter Jon Rothstein.

The school is also making a major investment in the program. Maryland basketball will be receiving a new $50 million dollar practice facility, per Rothstein. The school is also investing in a revenue-sharing budget that will help attract student-athletes.

Maryland basketball has done well with Willard at the helm. The coach has reached the NCAA tournament twice in his three-year tenure, including this season. He won 25 games at the school this year, with more possibly to come in the NCAA tournament.

Willard previously coached at Iona and Seton Hall. He led the Pirates to multiple NCAA tournaments, while coaching in the Big East.

Willard's new deal is still getting worked out.

Maryland basketball nearly made the Big Ten Championship game

Maryland had an excellent season in the Big Ten. The Terrapins finished second in the conference standings, with a 14-6 league record. The club came up just short in the Big Ten tournament, losing to Michigan by one point in the semi-finals.

Michigan made a thrilling buzzer-beater to sneak past the pesky Terrapins. Following the game, Willard made note of how many close games he's seen this year.

“Obviously disappointed in the way the game ended, but proud of the battle. We fought back. We came out in the second half and didn't have very good energy, but I thought these guys really picked it up and battled,” Willard said, per 247 Sports. “Give Michigan credit—they made some good plays down the stretch. We just couldn't get a stop at the end, and you know, it's a good basketball team. Proud of my guys' effort.”

Maryland now waits to see where they are seeded for March Madness. The basketball program in College Park certainly seems to be in good hands.