On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will hit the floor on the road for a game against the Denver Nuggets. Daniel Gafford is on the injury report for this contest, currently listed as questionable due to a right shoulder sprain. Here's everything we know about Gafford's injury and his playing status vs the Nuggets on Wednesday.

Daniel Gafford's playing status vs the Nuggets

Given his questionable designation on the injury report, there is currently some doubt as to whether or not Daniel Gafford will be able to suit up on Wednesday on the road in Denver. Gafford exited the Mavericks' last game, a narrow home loss to the Golden State Warriors, with the shoulder ailment.

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Joining Gafford on the injury report is guard Brandon Williams, who is questionable due to being in the concussion protocol. Meanwhile, the Nuggets have not yet submitted their injury report, as they are on the second night of a back to back, having won on the road against the Phoenix Suns in narrow fashion on Tuesday night.

The Mavericks don't have a ton left to play for this season other than draft lottery odds, but the fans are still hoping for competitive efforts on a nightly basis, as well as continued ascension from star rookie Cooper Flagg. Flagg has seen a slight dip in production as of late, which, combined with the surge of the Charlotte Hornets, has many anticipating that his former Duke teammate Kon Knueppel might pass him up for Rookie of the Year honors.

Still, Flagg has largely blown away expectations thus far in his first season at the NBA level, and fans will be hoping to add another blue-chip prospect to the mix in June.

In any case, the Nuggets and Mavericks are slated to tip off at 10:00 pm ET from Denver.