Memphis fans are experiencing heartbreak after their team suffered a devastating 69-68 loss to Wake Forest on Friday night. The Tigers let a winnable game slip away in the Baha Mar Championship consolation round when Myles Colvin drained a three-pointer at the buzzer. Coming off a tough stretch that included falling to No. 1 Purdue just one night earlier, Memphis needed a win to salvage its trip to the Bahamas.

With 1.5 seconds left and Wake Forest trailing 68-66, Isaac Carr launched a full-court inbound pass to Tre'Von Spillers. Spillers quickly dished to Colvin, who buried the three-pointer as time expired. The stunning sequence left Memphis players stunned and their fans in disbelief.

MYLES COLVIN FOR THE WIN 😱 WHAT A PLAY! 🔥pic.twitter.com/arF5kcjLDL — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) November 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Memphis had controlled most of the contest and led by as many as 13 points. The Tigers held a 68-66 advantage with 1.5 seconds left after Dug McDaniel made two free throws. But the defensive breakdown on the final possession proved catastrophic. Ashton Hardaway failed to properly defend the inbound pass, allowing Wake Forest to execute their play perfectly.

The loss dropped Memphis to 1-4 on the season, its fourth consecutive defeat. Coach Penny Hardaway's squad has struggled mightily since opening night, and this latest setback only compounds their issues. The Tigers have faced challenges throughout the year, unable to find consistency or close out tight games when it matters most.

For a fanbase already frustrated by recent tournament disappointments, this buzzer-beater felt like another gut punch. Hardaway has faced criticism for his team's inability to make deep runs in March, with Memphis suffering yet another early NCAA Tournament exit last season despite a strong regular season. Now, fans watched their team collapse down the stretch, outscored 20-8 over the final seven minutes.

The defensive lapse on such a crucial possession left supporters questioning the team's execution in critical moments. Making matters worse, Purdue fans in attendance loudly chanted “Colvin! Colvin!” after the shot, celebrating their former player's heroics against Memphis.