Miami (Ohio) men’s basketball has officially entered uncharted territory, and the numbers back it up. With a dramatic 107-101 overtime win over Kent State Golden Flashes on Tuesday night, the RedHawks not only stayed unbeaten, but they also etched their name into Mid-American Conference history.

“The RedHawks now have the best start to a season in the history of the MAC.” ESPN Insights captured the moment succinctly, posting on X, formerly Twitter.

The RedHawks now have the best start to a season IN THE HISTORY OF THE MAC 🤯 https://t.co/6Xbc9hTeDH pic.twitter.com/rGEPxpbGyL — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) January 21, 2026

That statement reflects just how rare Miami’s run has been, as the program surpassed the long-standing conference mark previously shared with the 1975-76 Western Michigan team.

The game itself was a test of composure. Kent State appeared to have control late when Cian Medley drilled a deep 29-foot three to give the Golden Flashes a 92-88 edge with under a minute remaining in regulation.

Suder answered with a strong finish at the rim, and Luke Skaljac followed by knocking down the tying basket with six seconds left to force overtime. Once extra time began, Miami’s efficiency took over, as the RedHawks outscored Kent State 15-9 to secure a road win that further validated their legitimacy.

Beyond the box score, the culture around this team has become a defining factor, a locker room that appears fully aligned after last season’s painful MAC title game loss to Akron Zips.

Under fourth-year head coach Travis Steele, Miami has paired chemistry with elite production. The RedHawks currently lead the nation in three-point shooting and rank among the top scoring offenses in college basketball, making them one of only three remaining unbeaten teams nationally alongside the Arizona Wildcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

With conference play only halfway complete and March still weeks away, Miami’s toughest tests remain ahead. But with history already secured and momentum building, the RedHawks are no longer just a great MAC story — they are positioning themselves as a legitimate postseason threat if this remarkable run continues.