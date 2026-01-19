The Miami (OH) RedHawks are among only three teams still undefeated this season, alongside Arizona and Nebraska. While Arizona and Nebraska have had strong programs and have been ranked in the top 25 of the AP men’s basketball poll, Miami (OH) found themselves ranked for the first time in over two decades, as per Mike Petraglia of CLNS Cincy.

Miami (OH) came in right at No. 25 in the AP poll. It should be noted that ClutchPoints’ own Bailey Bassett had the RedHawks at No. 20 last week in the men’s College Basketball Power Rankings.

The last time that Miami (OH) was ranked in the top 25 of the AP men’s basketball poll was in 1999. Following their 105-102 win against Buffalo on Saturday, the RedHawks improved to 19-0, and 7-0 in the MAC. With their undefeated start, Miami tied the 1975-76 Western Michigan Broncos team for the best start in MAC history.

During that 1998-99 season when the RedHawks were last ranked, they made the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the Sweet 16 where they were eventually eliminated by Kentucky. Since then, Miami has only made the NCAA Tournament once, during the 2006-07 season. That year they lost in the opening round.

This season is Travis Steele’s fourth season at the helm as Miami (OH) head coach. He took over the program ahead of the 2022-23 season, and has so far compiled an overall record of 71-46, and 37-25 in MAC play. His teams have not yet made an NCAA Tournament appearance, but this could be the season that changes.

The RedHawks’ game is against Kent State on Tuesday, Jan. 20 as they look to keep up their undefeated start.