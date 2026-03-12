The Baltimore Ravens have been at the center of the NFL free agency since they tried to trade two first-round picks for Maxx Crosby. However, Crosby failed his physical due to a leg injury, and the Ravens pulled out of the trade. In response, they pivoted to signing Trey Hendrickson, and by all accounts, Hendrickson is good to go with the Ravens after passing his physical and officially signing with Baltimore.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter was the first to officially report that Hendrickson passed his physical and was good to go in Baltimore. Then the official Ravens team social media accounts announced he was on the team, sharing a photo of him in a Baltimore Ravens jersey.

The deal Henrickson signed with Baltimore is for four years and is worth $112 million. The deal keeps the veteran defender in the AFC North to face Joe Burrow and the Bengals twice each season.

At 31 years old, Hendrickson was coming off back-to-back 17.5-sack seasons and four straight Pro Bowls before contract frustrations and core-muscle surgery in December limited him to four sacks in seven games in 2025. He initially got a one-year, $29 million deal from the Bengals last year, but was unsure he would draw as much this time around.

Article Continues Below

It is also worth noting that Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said Baltimore wanted to try pairing Hendrickson with Maxx Crosby after Tyler Linderbaum left to sign with the Raiders. However, it could just be damage control.

“I didn’t really look at him as like, ‘Oh, we’ll do this because of that,’” DeCosta said. “It was really more, ‘How do we get better as a football team?’ In terms of Trey, I think we came to a point probably after we lost Tyler, where, as we’re trying to find the best way for us to get better as a football team, Trey made a lot of sense as a possible guy to look at. So, we started discussions with him and his agent, thinking we could potentially have two pass rushers on the defensive line, on both sides.

“Again, I think it was disappointing to us, and probably in a way, potentially disappointing, probably to Trey as well.”