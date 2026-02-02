Michigan basketball and Michigan State always have a battle for the ages when they step on the court together, and the latest matchup fell nothing short of that. Michigan walked away with the 83-71 win, but the physicality was on full display throughout the game. It may have been too much physicality to the point where things got out of hand.

After the game, head coach Dusty May mentioned a few plays throughout the game where his players could have gotten hurt, including when Yaxel Lendeborg was tripped. May said that there were “dangerous” plays that were being made by Michigan State.

“The film’s there. 40 minutes of it,” May said. “It’s not hard to find.”

If May said it after the game, it wouldn't have been a surprise if he was talking to the referees about it during the game. Other than that, it seems like he was ready for the matchup, and before the game could start, he was being trolled by Michigan State fans.

The funny thing is that he seemed to enjoy the moment, and he wasn't going to run away from it.

“I was actually just taking a peak,” May said. “I thought, when we pulled in, the students were still lined up down the block and even when we rode in at the Kalamazoo entrance. There [was] a long line, and I assumed it was students. I was like, ‘Okay, they’re not in yet,' but, man, we're building. There's a lot of anticipation for this game, and so I walked by and I was greeted as soon as I stuck my head out on the court. At that point, I was like, ‘There's no way I'm ducking and running from this smoke now.'”

May didn't duck the smoke, and his team was able to get the win in the end.